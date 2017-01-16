Vigil celebrates life of teen slain in 'rape-murder fantasy' - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Vigil celebrates life of teen slain in 'rape-murder fantasy'

GLENSIDE, Pa. (AP) -- A community near Philadelphia is gathering to celebrate the life of a 14-year-old girl who authorities said was killed and dismembered by her adoptive mother and the mother's boyfriend.

School parents describe Grace Packer as a bubbly teen who looked out for lonely classmates at Abington Junior High School. A vigil for Grace is being held Monday afternoon.

Organizer Andrea Green-Adams and others are also raising money to start a foundation to assist foster children in need. They are tentatively calling it "On Gracie's Wings" in a nod to Grace's love of butterflies.

Sara Packer and Jacob Sullivan are in custody awaiting a preliminary hearing Friday in Grace's death.

Authorities said they killed Grace as part of a "rape-murder fantasy." Sullivan has said he's sorry for what he did.

