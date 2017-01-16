Bones of circus elephant buried in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - For those who don't know, Eau Claire has a rich circus history.

News 18 reached out to the Chippewa Valley Museum to see if Ringling Brothers ever made their way to our area. And, they did, most recently in 1954! The museum also provided an excerpt from a book about the Chippewa Valley's history titled, The River Flows On, that reports another interesting detail about Eau Claire's circus history.

It was at a house, located on 1610 Hogeboom Avenue in Eau Claire, that the remains of a circus elephant were unearthed in 1950. According to The River Flows On, lightning killed a trick elephant that was traveling with the Wallace Brothers Circus in 1901. The beast was originally buried at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and Garfield Avenue but was reburied by contractors a year later.

Reports from the time said local restaurant men wanted to buy the elephant's feet, which were considered a great delicacy, but a man from New York beat them to the punch and telegraphed for them.