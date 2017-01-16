Family of Rusk Co. deputy sheriff to hold benefit on Sunday

Cameron (WQOW) – The family of a fallen deputy sheriff, who was killed in the line of duty in October 2016, is holding a benefit this weekend.

The Glaze Family Benefit will be held at the Cameron Fire Department on Sunday, January 22 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. The benefit will be held to raise money for Deputy Sheriff Dan Glaze, who was shot and killed on October 29, 2016 near Ladysmith while checking on a suspicious vehicle. The suspect, Doug Nitek, was arrested at his home the following morning after he fired once at officers.

According to its Facebook page, the Glaze Family Benefit will include chili, donated by local restaurants, pie, which will be donated by Norske Nook, raffles, silent auction, live music by Chris Kroeze, activities for kids and much more.

The benefit is also looking for donations for its raffles and auctions, as well as volunteers to prepare and work the event.