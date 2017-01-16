Volunteers keep legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. alive in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - For some, it is a day off of work. But for others, it is a day of giving back to the community by honoring the legacy of a hero.



Members of UW-Eau Claire's Early Childhood Literacy Intervention Program (ECLIPSE), and about 40 other volunteers, spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day donating their time at local charities, like The Community Table, Girls on the Run of the Chippewa Valley and the Eau Claire County Humane Association. The volunteers also stocked shelves at Feed My People Food Bank and helped out at Hope Gospel Mission.



Members of ECLIPSE, like Molly Nelson, said they make a point to volunteer on this day every year, because it is what Dr. King would want. "Martin Luther King Day is a great chance to give back and honor the memory of everything that he did to make a change," Nelson said. "It is a day of service which we try to give back to our community as much as possible, so we are just trying to get out there and make a difference."



The United Bridge organization also honored Dr. King with music and speeches at Saint James the Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire.