Icy weather causes concern on Eau Claire area roads

Eau Claire (WQOW) - When it comes to dangerous winter travel in Wisconsin, snow often comes to mind first, but on Monday night, it is ice causing concerns on the roadways.

“Ice is so much worse than snow,” said Wisconsin State Patrol Sergeant Kirk Danielson. “At least with snow, you can get a little traction. With ice, it's horrible. So, we ask people again, slow down, watch those following distances, avoid those distractions and really pay attention to where you're going."

The Wisconsin State Patrol said ice is actually more dangerous than snow, and accidents happen more frequently. The State Patrol said county crews spent the day treating the interstate with an anti-ice brine, which is meant to help keep roads free of ice. They recommend not traveling Monday night if you don't have to but said they are staffed to handle the night time commute.

Driving instructors agreed with the State Patrol and provide another tip: avoid using cruise control, especially on bridges. Garry Sherwood, the owner and an instructor at Accountable Driver Education in Eau Claire, said it is important to be mindful of other drivers who might be going too fast.

Sherwood said you should stay calm if you start to lose control of your car. “Turn into the skid,” Sherwood said. “Don't hit the gas, don't hit the brakes. By turning into the skid, if the back of the car goes left, you turn the wheel left to bring the front back. If the back of your car goes right, then you turn the wheel right to bring it back.”

Sherwood added that ice can be tricky to detect, but if you can see the brake lights of the car in front of you reflecting on the road, chances are it is slippery, and you should slow down.