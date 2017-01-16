Three men charged after disorderly conduct, slashing tires at Me - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Three men charged after disorderly conduct, slashing tires at Menomonie Vet Center

Jason Beach Jason Beach
James Peak James Peak
Roman Wheeler Roman Wheeler

Menomonie (WQOW) -- Three men will spend their night in the Dunn County jail following an incident at the Veteran Center of Menomonie on Saturday.

According to Dunn County Sheriff Dennis Smith, deputies were dispatched after reports that the men were being disorderly. According to the release, one of the men displayed a handgun when asked to leave. 

After the three men left the center, authorities say they slashed 15 tires on 12 different vehicles.

Jason Beach and James Peak from Mississippi, as well as Roman Wheeler from West Virginia, have been charged with disorderly conduct and criminal damage. Beach has also been charged with carrying a handgun in a tavern.

All three men are scheduled to appear before a judge on January 17.

