Health care workers defend Affordable Care Act

Madison (WQOW) -- State health care workers met Monday in Madison to advocate their support for the Affordable Care Act, weeks after Republicans' announcement to repeal it.

The group held a press conference at the Wisconsin State Capitol. It was sponsored by the Wisconsin Chapter of Physicians for a National Health Care Program (PNHP) and co-sponsored by the National Physician's Alliance, Physician's for Social Responsibility-Madison and Coalition of Wisconsin Aging Groups.

At the meeting, the local physicians and healthcare groups spoke to other healthcare professionals and citizens about joining in opposition to the dismantling of the Affordable Care Act, Medicare and Medicaid.

The group said as doctors, they take an oath to put the health of their patients and communities first, which is why they say they are calling on legislators to do the same.