A house divided: married Packers, Falcons fans head to NFC title game

Wausau (WAOW) -- A Wausau couple - one a Packers fan, one a Falcons fan - is heading to Sunday's NFC title match-up between Green Bay and Atlanta.

They made a spur-of-the-moment decision to go to the game after the Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys.

"So excited," said Amber Gober. "Couldn't have asked for anything better."

She and her husband will be rooting for opposite sides of the gridiron, but they can't wait to hit up Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sunday.

"He roots for his team, I root for mine," Gober said. "And we still come back and we're happily married."

When it came to buying tickets, Gober said she had to act fast.

"Actually, the first ones we had looked at had sold before we could even confirm that we wanted them," she said.

They got their tickets in the stadium's upper section on StubHub for about $300 a piece.

Those prices have already risen since the start of the day Monday.

Some tickets closer to the field cost up to $7,000.

Local travel agencies, including Travel Adventures, have Packers travel packages that include tickets, hotel and a souvenir.