Wausau student invited to Donald Trump's inauguration

Wausau (WAOW) - A Wausau West High School student is headed to Donald Trump's inauguration January 20. Nathan Trueblood, a high school senior, received a personal invite to the event in the mail early January.

"Just to take part in something that so rare and so monumental to our country is pretty crazy, especially when you're an 18-year-old who doesn't really know what you're doing with your life," said Trueblood. "To have this opportunity handed to you is pretty cool."

Trueblood said he doesn't know how he was chosen, however he spent the past summer volunteering with Senator Ron Johnson and Congressman Sean Duffy's campaign.

"There were a few people who were recognized for a lot of their efforts that were put in through the election," said Trueblood.

While roughly one million people are expected to be in attendance of the presidential inauguration, Trueblood was given a seat just a few rows back.

"It's pretty cool to take part in something so cherished and fought for," said Trueblood.

When he takes his seat on January 20, it's a moment he said he won't forget.

"I will always remember where I was, what I was doing, who I was with on such a monumental moment in our country's history," said Trueblood.

The 18-year-old said he plans to pursue political science in college.