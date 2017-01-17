Resources available in schools for troubled Wisconsin teens

Wausau (WAOW) - In the wake of tense moments at Merrill High School Friday afternoon where a Washington D.C. watchdog group caught wind of a threatening tweet by a student on social media, some are asking if there are enough resources available to troubled teens in schools.

Officials from the Wausau School District and D.C. Everest High School reassure parents that help is available inside the school and beyond.

Director of Pupil Services for the Wausau School District Jeff Lindell said the most important step to helping a troubled teen is for them to form a comfortable relationship with an adult.

"We don't typically care who that [adult] is," Lindell said. "It could be a custodian, it could be food services, it could be a teacher's aide or a teacher."

Associate Principal for D.C. Everest High School Todd Bohm acknowledges that there are roadblocks too.

"We have access to more services, you know, some of the smaller outlying districts may not," he said. "We do try to take advantage of the resources that are out there."

But professional counselor with Compass Counseling Christine Ellis said that no matter where a teen lives, help can be found.

"There are so many resources available to teens, whether it's in their school environment or in the community," she said. "Sometimes it's hard to know who to trust or who to ask."

Ellis encourages teens in crisis to call United Way at 211 to take their first step to getting professional help.

All calls remain confidential.

A message left with the Merrill School District about the issue was not immediately returned.