Neighbors in shock after car crashes into Madison apartment building

Madison (WKOW) - Madison police say the vehicle that crashed into a building early Monday morning had been reported missing overnight.

"It sounded like a mix of thunder or a huge crash," said neighbor Juliana Vang, who heard the car crash into building around midnight Monday.

When Madison police got to the scene in the 300 block of East Bluff, they say the vehicle was almost completely inside a single unit of the building. They're not sure when the crash happened, as the driver was not on the scene.

The investigation determined the vehicle was going south on Sherman Avenue when it left the road at Troy Drive and continued through a fence before crashing into the townhome.

"There are trees, and lamp posts and so they must have had to swerve past all of those [to hit the building]," said Vang.

The Superintendent of East Bluff Homeowners Association Mario Sanders says the crash is a big shock to the community.

"These types of things never happen here, so it was a huge shock, I mean the most thing that happens here is a stolen bike," said Sanders, who spent much of his morning cleaning up debris and boarding up the unit. "These homeowners both have valuable stuff inside their unit, so we wanted to make sure we got it cleaned up and boarded up right away."

The owner of the townhome was not there at the time. Police say no residents of the rest of the building had to be evacuated.

Still, the damage will come at a price.

"East Bluff [Condominiums] will be responsible for all the outside work due to the building and things to that nature," Sanders said. "The sliding glass doors alone probably will put it around five to ten thousand dollars."

The people who live in one of the townhomes are currently out of town. When they get back -- they'll have to wait until insurance adjusters are finished inspecting the unit before they can move back in.