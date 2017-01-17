PLAN AHEAD: Many roads in the Eau Claire area remain snow-covered and icy

Eau Claire, WI (WQOW) - Travel will be very difficult today in the Eau Claire area and most of Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service has extended the Winter Weather Advisory until 12 p.m. Tuesday. Light rain, snow, and drizzle will persist this morning, ending as late as 1 p.m.

As of 5:30 AM Tuesday, Eau Claire picked up 0.3 inch of snow and 0.82 inch of precipitation. Most of the precipitation was rain and freezing rain that fell on Monday afternoon and Monday night, causing dangerous travel conditions.

Eau Claire Police said officers had responded to over twenty slide-ins on Monday night. Wisconsin State Patrol said crews in Eau Claire had responded to 46 slide-ins and 15 crashes.

