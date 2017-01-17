Eau Claire Co. snowmobile trails closed

Eau Claire Co. (WQOW) – On Tuesday, the Eau Claire County Parks and Forest Department is closing its snowmobile trails due to warm temperatures and poor snow conditions.

If you have questions about the trails, you can contact the Eau Claire County Parks and Forest Department at 715-839-4783.

Eau Claire Co. (Press Release) - With recommendation from the Eau Claire County Snowmobile Association, the Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails are closed, effective immediately, Tuesday, January 17, 2017, due to warm temperatures and deteriorating snow conditions. Any questions can be directed to the Parks & Forest Department at the numbers listed above.