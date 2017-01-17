Majority of Superior shipyard workers test positive for lead

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) -- Health officials said the majority of more than 200 workers tested for lead exposure at a Superior shipyard had elevated levels of lead in their blood.

Wisconsin and Minnesota health departments began a joint investigation last spring after workers at Fraser Shipyards were exposed to lead while retrofitting the Herbert C. Jackson originally built in 1959.

Wisconsin Public Radio (http://www.wpr.org/node/1047711 ) reports Wisconsin Department of Health Services chief medical officer Jon Mieman said about 73 percent of the 233 workers tested had blood lead poisoning. Mieman said short-term effects may include anemia, headache and fatigue.

Fraser said earlier this month that it had agreed to pay $700,000 to settle a fine from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration to improve worker safety. Fraser did not admit fault or liability related to the lead exposure.