Tony Evers raises more than $80K in advance of April 4 election for state superintendent

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin state Superintendent Tony Evers has over $117,000 in the bank for his re-election run this spring.

Evers reported Tuesday that he had raised more than $80,000 last year in advance of the April 4 election for state superintendent. Evers is seeking a third term.

He is being challenged by former Beloit superintendent Lowell Holtz and Dodgeville school district consultant John Humphries. Holtz reports having about $2,200 cash on hand after raising about $5,000 last year.

Humphries had yet to submit his report which was due at midnight Tuesday.

Racine high school math teacher Rick Melcher is running as a write-in candidate. He also had not submitted the required campaign finance report.

The primary is Feb. 21 and the general election is April 4.