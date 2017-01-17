Tony Evers raises more than $80K in advance of April 4 election - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Tony Evers raises more than $80K in advance of April 4 election for state superintendent

Posted:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin state Superintendent Tony Evers has over $117,000 in the bank for his re-election run this spring.

Evers reported Tuesday that he had raised more than $80,000 last year in advance of the April 4 election for state superintendent. Evers is seeking a third term.

He is being challenged by former Beloit superintendent Lowell Holtz and Dodgeville school district consultant John Humphries. Holtz reports having about $2,200 cash on hand after raising about $5,000 last year.

Humphries had yet to submit his report which was due at midnight Tuesday.

Racine high school math teacher Rick Melcher is running as a write-in candidate. He also had not submitted the required campaign finance report.

The primary is Feb. 21 and the general election is April 4.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.