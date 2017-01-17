La Crosse distribution facility to close, more than 60 workers affected

La Crosse (WQOW) – A distribution facility in La Crosse is stopping its operations in May.

On Tuesday, McKesson Corporation announced it will permanently discontinue all operations at its La Crosse distribution facility, located at 3003 Airport Drive, on May 5, 2017.

In a press release, the company said the closure will affect 67 employees beginning on March 31 and last through May 5. It said employees were informed in mid-February about the closure. The company said all employees affected are being offered severance benefits. Positions that will be affected include several administrative, inventory and human resource assistants, operations managers and supervisors, as well as 50 material handler individuals.

