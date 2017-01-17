Festival Foods donates nearly $150K to food shelters, animal organizations

Green Bay (WQOW) - A grocery giant is bagging up a large donation for some area organizations.

In a press release, Festival Foods said shoppers across Wisconsin have been adding monetary donations to their grocery totals to benefit Food for Neighbors, an area food shelter, and Paws Away Hunger, an animal organization in Wisconsin. Festival Foods reports it raised nearly $150,000 in 2016. Since the grocery company started its donation program for Food for Neighbors in 2004, it has raised a total of nearly $1.4 million, which has benefited 40 Wisconsin food pantries and 29 Wisconsin animal organizations.

Festival Foods said it is continuing its donation program in 2017. It said donation cards, in the amount of $5 and $10, will be displayed in its stores across Wisconsin.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN (Press Release) – At Festival Foods checkouts throughout Wisconsin, shoppers have an opportunity to support local food shelters and animal organizations by simply adding a donation to their grocery totals. Two programs unique to Festival Foods – Food for Neighbors and Paw Away Hunger – have raised nearly $1.4 million to date, with donations in 2016 totaling nearly $150,000. One hundred percent of all donations stay in the communities where they were collected.

In all, 40 Wisconsin food pantries and 29 Wisconsin animal organizations benefit from the Festival Foods donation programs. The grocer began Food for Neighbors in 2004 in eight stores, expanding the program to all locations by 2012. Shortly after, Paw Away Hunger was created in response to the needs of Wisconsin animal organizations. Both programs offer shoppers a chance to purchase $5 or $10 reusable bags right at the register. Each purchase provides a donation of food and supplies to local organizations in the communities Festival Foods serves.

Food for Neighbors and Paw Away Hunger are starting off 2017 even better than before by transitioning to a more efficient system. Rather than reusable bags, donation cards – still in the same $5 and $10 amounts – will be displayed in the stores. This change will increase the programs' visibility because the much smaller cards will be displayed at each register as well as in the pet food and canned vegetable aisles. In addition to promoting community giving opportunities to guests, Festival Foods also provides an easy way for its associates to donate.

In 2016, associates raised $8,575 for Wisconsin food pantries by participating in the company's optional Jeans Day program, which offers associates a more relaxed dress code on designated days in exchange for a small charitable donation. "Our guests and associates are making a positive impact in their local communities with every contribution to Food for Neighbors, Paw Away Hunger and Jeans Day," said Mark Skogen, Festival Foods President and CEO