Eau Claire to host skating, hockey sessions

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Soon, you'll be able to lace up your skates for an afternoon on the ice.

On January 23 and 24, the Eau Claire Parks and Recreation Department is hosting open skating and hockey sessions at Hobbs Ice Center, located at 915 Menomonie Street in Eau Claire. The open skating sessions are from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. Hockey sessions will be available from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. for skaters between the ages of 7-10. Those between the ages of 11-14 can take part in the hockey sessions from 12:45 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.

The cost is $3 per session or a single punch on a City Pass. Admission for open skating sessions includes free skate rental.

The warming house at Pinehurst Park will be open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday.

