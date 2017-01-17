WI DOT unveils new online tool to report crashes

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you have ever been unfortunate enough to be in an accident, you know the importance of a quick response by law enforcement.



The Wisconsin State Patrol reports Monday's icy conditions caused 24 crashes and 66 slide-ins, while Eau Claire Police reported 12 crashes and 15 other incidents.



As of Jan. 1, drivers in Wisconsin have the ability to report a minor crash online, which includes sliding off the road, a minor fender bender or hitting a deer. State law requires crashes to be reported if someone is injured or killed or if it results in more than $1,000 in damage to a vehicle or property.



Sergeant Don Magdzas, with the Wisconsin State Patrol, said troopers and local police departments will still investigate major crashes and respond whenever needed. He said the new online process is only meant to help law enforcement respond quickly to more severe crashes.



"This is a convenience for the motorists, in less serious crashes," Magdzas said. "If there's injuries or damage to vehicles, we're still going to investigate those crashes. This is not a substitute for law enforcement."



If you want to view the new online reporting tool, click here.