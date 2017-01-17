Red Cross announces emergency plea for blood donations

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The American Red Cross said its volunteers are responding to fires at a record pace this year.



They have responded to 56 fires so far in 2017 across Wisconsin, helping more than 300 people, including in Eau Claire and Rice Lake, which the Red Cross said is draining its budget early in the year.



Also, snow and ice have been the cause of several canceled blood drives statewide, which is why the Red Cross is putting out an emergency plea for blood donations, especially type O negative blood, which is the universal donor blood type.



Kyle Kriegl, the executive director for the Northwest Region of the American Red Cross, said the blood donation center in Eau Claire is open seven days a week and is accepting platelets for the first time. They hope this will help build up their depleted supply.



"One of the things we are kicking off this year is the new year, new you, a way to give back," Kriegl said. "By donating blood, you can save your friend, your neighbor, your family member. It is just a really great way to give back."



Staff at the Red Cross said they need to see 800 donors statewide every day to support the need at Wisconsin hospitals. They said it is easier than ever to become a donor by signing up to schedule an appointment.