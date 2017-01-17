Update: Eleva-Strum School Board approves April referendum question

Eleva (WQOW)- While the warmer temperatures have some thinking of spring, the School District of Eleva Strum is thinking of spring elections and the $12 million referendum question that will appear on the ballot.

On Tuesday the Eleva-Strum School Board approved the wording of a referendum question to be included on the April ballot. It calls for two different amounts. One is for $700,000 each year for three years, which the district said would go towards building maintenance. The second is valued at no more than $12 million.

If it is passed by voters, the school district is hoping to build a new kindergarten through fifth grade school located on the same campus as Central Middle/High School. This would place every student in the district at one location.

"We really reviewed the need to repair our existing buildings, or move to one site to be more cost effective, to use the resources. We polled the community and the survey came back saying one site makes a cost effective move, and resources would enhance the educational opportunity," said Superintendent Dr. Kellie Manning.

The school district said there is a lot that still needs to be determined. That includes the design plans, and whether to build an addition to the current school or a new building on the same campus.

The potential tax impact is also still a gray area. The board is still working out what this referendum question would mean to tax payers. The district said they hope to be one step closer to having a concrete design and payment plan at the board's February meeting.

Last November students at Eleva Intermediate School were relocated to Central due to safety concerns regarding the building's ceiling. Those students are still at Central, where the district said they will remain the rest of the school year.

Eleva (WQOW) - The School District of Eleva-Strum is continuing a conversation about a multimillion dollar referendum.

The Eleva-Strum School Board is meeting Tuesday evening to discuss adding a nearly $12 million referendum to April's ballot.

News 18 spoke with Kellie Manning, the school district's superintendent. She said results from a recent community survey indicate most families would like to see a new building constructed for students, pre-K through fifth grade.

News 18 has a reporter at the meeting, and you can expect an update tonight at 10.