Eau Claire assisted living facility to close its doors

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An assisted living facility in Eau Claire is closing its doors, leaving dozens of people without a place to live.

The administrator at Mount Washington Residence said families were notified of the closure in early January 2017.

Staff said they are working with the state and other organizations to relocate 33 residents before closing the doors and are committed to helping them find a new home.

They told us ownership decided to close the facility but would not say how many people will lose their jobs.