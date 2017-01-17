Chippewa Valley residents travel to D.C. for inauguration and Women's March on Washington

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - Days away from President-Elect Donald Trump taking his oath of office, two Chippewa Valley residents plan to travel to Washington D.C. with the inauguration in mind, but have different reasons for the destination.

The Chairman of Wisconsin's 3rd District GOP Brian Westrate will be among those attending the inauguration Friday.

"I look forward to seeing many friends, people I know from around the state out there," Westrate said. "This will hopefully be part of history. The future will determine the legitimacy of whether the history we are making now is good or bad, but nonetheless, it is in fact history."

Like the entire election year, Westrate said when it comes, to Trump's speech, he is not sure what to expect, but he believed it would be different than those historically heard.

Chippewa Falls High School senior Olivia Gunderson will also be traveling to D.C., but instead of Friday's inauguration, she is focusing on Saturday's Women's March on Washington. Organizers of the grassroots effort said they want to send a message to the incoming administration that women's rights are human rights.

"Even if it just changes one person's mind, getting your word out there and being a part of something bigger than the community is a really good thing for everyone in this country," Gunderson said.

This was the first election Gunderson could vote in, and she said it was strange to not see her candidate of choice win. Her father first mentioned the trip to D.C. to her and said he will march beside her.

"He told me, 'I really want you to have your voice heard and be out there,'" Gunderson said.



Organizers of the march are expecting about 200,000 people.

"When you see something this big, you hope it has some sort of impact," Gunderson said.

Westrate said the march is an example of people taking advantage of the media's spotlight on the inauguration to make their voices heard, but he's skeptical of the march's mission.



"Really, what they are marching against is the idea that Donald Trump is going to appoint someone to the U.S. Supreme Court who is pro-life," Westrate said. "They are trying to equate abortion matters with women's rights.

Gunderson said reproductive rights are the main reason she is packing her bags for Washington.

"Even if you don't agree with it, someone else might need it, or want it, or need help with something, and to that point, it should be their choice," Gunderson said. "I'm looking for the best and most positive way. Maybe Trump will go ahead and maybe change his mind or open his views a little bit."

Westrate and Gunderson may be traveling to D.C. for different reasons, but both were hopeful for the next four years.

"Personally, I would love to see groups on the left and people who don't agree with President-Elect Trump to do what we with President-Elect Obama, which is, give the man a chance to see whether or not he is going to be the 'horror show' they say he is going to be, or if in fact he is the type of leader America hopes he is going to be."

Also on Friday, there will be a bus leaving Eau Claire for the Women's March on Washington. There is a scheduled Sister March in Eau Claire at Phoenix Park on Saturday at 3 p.m.