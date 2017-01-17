Wisconsin teacher prompts outrage with social media post

WATERTOWN (WKOW) -- A social studies teacher at Watertown High School is drawing criticism for a social media post suggesting she would get arrested with a student at a protest of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. this week.

Watertown High Senior Alex Zuehlke said he's known for months some of his classmates were going to D.C. to witness the inauguration, but he was surprised to see what else was on the agenda.

"There had been talk about going to protest with the Women's March on Washington," said Zuehlke, referring to a major protest march planned for Saturday.

Zuehlke said he was then stunned to open up his Instagram account Monday to see a post from one of the teacher's serving as a chaperone on the trip.

In the post, teacher Jessica Walworth appears in a picture with an 18 year-old student with a message that reads - "Happy birthday to this beautiful ADULT who can now be properly arrested in D-C this week at the women's march."

"The fact that my fellow students could get hurt, or face being arrested, that's what really put me on edge," said Zuehlke.

27 News sent the post to Rep. John Jagler (R-Watertown), who said he found it to be "outrageous."

Rep. Jagler has a son who is a junior at Watertown High School.

"To say that you want to be part of civil disobedience and get arrested? And joking around about it? It's just so wrong," said Rep. Jagler, who said he immediately contacted Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Cassandra Schug.

Supt. Schug first saw the Instagram post after 27 News sent it to her in an email Tuesday morning.

"I do think Ms. Walworth's intentions were to make a joke, to have this post be in jest," said Supt. Schug. "We always say that you have to be really cautious when you utilize social media."

But Superintendent Schug said attending the Women's March will still be a part of the trip for students who have their parent's permission to do so.

"We would never put our students in harm's way. We do not anticipate any danger at all," said Supt. Schug.

But Rep. Jagler said he doesn't think it is appropriate the school is facilitating the opportunity to participate in a partisan political protest.

"A - I'm questioning the class now, what they're being taught, but B - the whole purpose of the trip is confusing to me," said Rep. Jagler.

According to Supt. Schug, 13 students and two chaperones are scheduled to leave for Washington D.C. at 5:00 a.m. Wednesday and Ms. Walworth is still set go.

Neither Walworth nor Watertown High School Principal William Loss responded to a request for comment from 27 News Tuesday.

Rep. Jagler sent a letter to Superintendent Schug detailing a number of concerns he wants to see addressed.

"I'm hoping the Superintendent takes a close look and talks to this teacher, because this is just - it brings into questions almost everything she's done in the class, really," said Rep. Jagler.

"As an administrative team, we're gonna have to take a real close look at this and decide how we're gonna handle it so our parents and our families feel really confident in the education they're being provided," said Supt. Schug.

Zuehlke called Walworth a "great teacher" - but said expressing her political views the way she does is something he doesn't find to be appropriate in a public school setting.

"She is not supposed to be molding our political views. That's a time when we're supposed to be doing that ourselves," said Zuehlke.