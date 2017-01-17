President Obama Commutes Bulk of Chelsea Manning's 35-Year Sentence

ABC NEWS - President Obama granted a commutation to Chelsea Manning, a soldier who was arrested after leaking classified documents to Wikileaks.

Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison in 2013 and she will now be released in May.

Chase Strangio, Chelsea Manning’s attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, confirms the commutation to ABC News.

Manning's commutation comes on one of Obama's final days in office. He has issued a total of 1,385 commutations and 212 pardons.

Manning, a transgender former soldier, is being held at Fort Leavenworth and reportedly tried to commit suicide twice in the last year. She was convicted of having released hundreds of thousands of classified military documents to WikiLeaks, the anti-secrecy website.