Congressman Sean Duffy weighs in on Democrats skipping inaugural ceremony

Wausau (WAOW) - Several democratic lawmakers have announced they will be boycotting the inauguration on Friday.

It's a movement being led by Georgia Congressman John Lewis, a civil rights icon who called Trump an illegitimate president. Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy says he's disappointed in those who won't be attending.

"That's bad for the country. Show up, be part of it, put on your big boy pants on and let's start working together," said Duffy.

According to recent polls, Donald Trump will be the most unpopular president to take office in 40 years.