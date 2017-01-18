Several Wisconsin counties report dozens of crashes, slide-ins

Clark County (WAOW) - Counties are still picking up the pieces from some of the countless crashes, slide-ins and roll overs from Monday night and Tuesday morning's rain and ice.

Clark County officials said they took more than 30-40 calls of crashes or people in the ditches. 10-15 of those calls were on Highway 29 near Abbotsford.

"There are some curves there a lot of the cars don't take that into account," said Clark County Chief Deputy Jim Hirsch. "They're driving on ice, they see the curve and either the front tire loses control and they go straight, or else they hit the break and don't realize they're on ice and at that point they lose control of the vehicle."

More than a day later right near the Marathon County and Clark County line on Highway 29 a semi remains in the ditch.

"Sometimes wrecker operators have a difficult time pulling the cars out because the wrecker itself slides on the ice when they try to pull it," said Hirsch.

The roads proved dangerous for law enforcement as well. While an officer with the Marathon County Sheriff's Department was responding to that rollover, the squad car was in a crash.

"It's very scary, it's concerning, a lot of cars don't slow down even though it is a state law," said Hirsch.

That wasn't the only semi rollover in the area. Early Tuesday morning, Hirsch said a car and semi collided sending one person to the hospital.

"The semi was rolled over and they had to offload the cream on the semi before they could tip it upright," said Hirsch.

While they took dozens of calls, Hirsch said it could have been worse.

"We didn't have a whole lot of injuries, we had a few injuries but it could have been a lot worse," said Hirsch.

Portions of Highway 29 westbound will be closed for about an hour on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. while they remove the semi from the ditch.

Traffic will reroute at business 29.