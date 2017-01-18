UW-Madison suspends Sigma Chi fraternity

Madison (WKOW) - The University of Wisconsin Madison Chapter of the Sigma Chi fraternity was placed on suspension Tuesday, by the student-led Committee on Student Organizations.

The fraternity has been banned from all university activities, and is barred from holding events, activities, as well as operating with the rights and privileges of a Registered Student Organization, until March 1st, 2017.

According to a news release, the student-led committee found the chapter violated the Student Organization Code of Conduct by serving alcohol to minors at a chapter function in back in October.

Following the suspension, the organization will be on probation, allowing the fraternity to hold dry events (no alcohol) until May 8, remaining on general probation until Jan. 23, 2018.

The University says the fraternity has a history of previous violations.