Eau Claire Transit warns against climbing over snow banks to board bus

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As snow and ice continues to pile up on the side of city streets, Eau Claire Transit bus drivers are giving an important warning to keep you safe.



Transit Manager Tom Wagener said many of the bus stops in the city are buried in snow, which creates a safety hazard for passengers waiting to get on the bus.



He recommends you do not try and climb over snow banks in order to get on the bus. Instead, find a place nearby like a driveway, or intersection where you can safely make your way on the bus without slipping and falling into traffic.



Wagener said bus drivers know to look for people in areas other than designated stops during the winter, and you can get their attention just by waving your hand.



"That's what the drivers are trained to do," Wagener said. "They are trained to look at where is the safest place to drop off a person. That's going to be the safest place for a person to board too. It's usually not too far from where the designated stop is."



Also, if you live near a bus stop and are shoveling your driveway or sidewalk, transit would appreciate you doing some clean up around the location to make it safer for riders.