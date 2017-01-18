Crossing guards honored in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The roads and sidewalks are covered in ice, but our kids still need to get to school safely. Who we might not think about are the people who take time out of their day to make sure that happens.



Mary Barry spends every weekday morning and afternoon at the corner of Stein Blvd. and Hamilton Ave., helping kids get to and from Putnam Heights Elementary School.



Wednesday, as part of Adult Crossing Guard Recognition Week, Barry was presented a gift certificate and a warm cup of coffee from the Eau Claire Police Department and AAA.



As a retired bus driver of more than 25 years, she said this is her way of staying in touch with kids, who make her day a pleasure every day.



"For me, it gets me up in the morning," Barry said. "It makes me feel like I am doing something productive. I am with kids and they keep me young. I get exercise and a little fresh air. I love it. I get to visit with people, they go by, they stop and visit, they thank me for what I'm doing and that's priceless."



The police department is honoring 17 crossing guards throughout the district at their designated intersections Wednesday and Thursday