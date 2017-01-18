Steel worker killed had job at factory about two years

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 38-year-old worker killed in a steel factory accident worked for the company about two years, according to his obituary published Tuesday.

Jeffrey J. Jones Jr. of Wausau was killed Sunday at Veritas Steel. He was unhooking a girder from an overhead crane when the girder fell and toppled, striking him, according to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The accident happened about 4 p.m. as Jones worked in the paint department at the factory, said OSHA, which opened an investigation and expects to take about six months to determine exactly what happened and why.

Jones enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and being outdoors, according to his obituary. Among his survivors are his parents and a longtime girlfriend.

Funeral services are Saturday at noon at Wausau Bible Church in Wausau.

Veritas CEO Henrik Jensen said Monday Jones was killed in a "tragic accident" but he did not elaborate.

"We will provide more information once the review by authorities and our internal review are completed," he said in a statement.

Veritas Steel, located on Wausau's far west side, describes itself as a leader in the steel bridge fabrication industry with a broad range of experience in the manufacture of highly complex steel structures.

The Wausau plant sits on 22 acres of land, encompassing more than 150,000 square feet of factory space, including a painting facility, according to the company's web site.

Veritas also has plants in Eau Claire and Palatka, Fla.