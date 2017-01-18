St. Croix County man sentenced to 30 years for child sexual assa - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

St. Croix County man sentenced to 30 years for child sexual assault

Posted:
By Keith Edwards, Evening Anchor
Richard Maness Richard Maness
Jennifer Bowers Jennifer Bowers

St. Croix County (WQOW) - A western Wisconsin man accused of sexually assaulting a child and using her to make child porn is going to prison for a long time. 

St. Croix County Judge Scott Needham sentenced Richard Maness, from Somerset, to 30 years behind bars.

Maness was charged with sexually assaulting a girl for several years, starting when she was nine. A search of his home turned up naked pictures of her, and homemade videos of naked children. 

Investigators said the seized photos also showed Maness' ex-wife, Jennifer Bowers, sexually assaulting a two-and-a-half-year-old boy. She is scheduled to be sentenced at the end of March. 

A western Wisconsin man was ordered to stand trial Wednesday for making child porn, and now his ex-wife has been charged with child sexual assault.

Richard Maness, from Somerset, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday. 

According to the criminal complaint:  Maness repeatedly sexually assaulted a girl starting when she was 9, and for several years after that. Investigators say a search of his home turned up naked pictures of the girl, along with other pictures and homemade videos of naked children.

Charges were also filed this week against his ex-wife. Investigators say the photo's that were seized included pictures of Jennifer Bowers sexually assaulting a 2 1/2 year old boy. 

Bowers is in jail on a $10,000 bond  She returns to court Friday.  Maness is being held on a $100,000 bond, and will be back in court on February 16.

