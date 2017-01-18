Western Wisconsin man charged with making child porn, ex-wife ac - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Western Wisconsin man charged with making child porn, ex-wife accused of sexual assault

Posted:
Richard Maness Richard Maness
Jennifer Bowers Jennifer Bowers
St. Croix County (WQOW) -

A western Wisconsin man was ordered to stand trial Wednesday for making child porn, and now his ex-wife has been charged with child sexual assault.

Richard Maness, from Somerset, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday. 

According to the criminal complaint:  Maness repeatedly sexually assaulted a girl starting when she was 9, and for several years after that. Investigators say a search of his home turned up naked pictures of the girl, along with other pictures and homemade videos of naked children.

Charges were also filed this week against his ex-wife. Investigators say the photo's that were seized included pictures of Jennifer Bowers sexually assaulting a 2 1/2 year old boy. 

Bowers is in jail on a $10,000 bond  She returns to court Friday.  Maness is being held on a $100,000 bond, and will be back in court on February 16.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.