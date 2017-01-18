Western Wisconsin man charged with making child porn, ex-wife accused of sexual assault

A western Wisconsin man was ordered to stand trial Wednesday for making child porn, and now his ex-wife has been charged with child sexual assault.

Richard Maness, from Somerset, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday.



According to the criminal complaint: Maness repeatedly sexually assaulted a girl starting when she was 9, and for several years after that. Investigators say a search of his home turned up naked pictures of the girl, along with other pictures and homemade videos of naked children.

Charges were also filed this week against his ex-wife. Investigators say the photo's that were seized included pictures of Jennifer Bowers sexually assaulting a 2 1/2 year old boy.



Bowers is in jail on a $10,000 bond She returns to court Friday. Maness is being held on a $100,000 bond, and will be back in court on February 16.