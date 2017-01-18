Suspect in Eau Claire Phoenix Park stabbing is sentenced

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The suspect in a stabbing case in Eau Claire's Phoenix Park will serve one month in jail.

Dennis Tiller was sentenced Tuesday for the July stabbing. During 2 years of probation he cannot possess weapons or knives, and is banned from Phoenix Park. The stabbing happened last July. According to the charges, the victim had been threatening Tiller's life. Tiller admitted driving his power scooter up to the man, stabbing him in the leg with a pocket knife, and driving off. Tiller told police the man had been harassing him for a year, including tipping over his power scooter, and taking the seat off off and throwing it into the woods.

Police say the victim had an alcohol level more than 4 times the legal limit, and that Tiller also admitted he had been drinking.

As part of his sentence he cannot drink, and cannot have beer in his scooter.