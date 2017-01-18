Released sex offender now has permanent address in Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A permanent address has now been determined for a convicted sex offender who was released from prison.

Chippewa County Sheriff's officials say as of Wednesday Troy Borden is living in an apartment at 126 West Columbia Street in Chippewa Falls. Borden was released 2 weeks ago, but at that time officials had been unable to find a residence for him. Borden was convicted in 2007 of sexually assaulting a child, and officials said he has a history of soliciting minor females. He will be on electronic monitoring.