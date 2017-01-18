UPDATE: Cullen Osburn creates crowd-funding page to pay legal fees

Menomonie (WQOW) - The man accused of killing UW-Stout student Hussain Alnahdi is now asking for help paying his legal fees.



Cullen Osburn set up a page on a crowd-funding website asking for $200,000 to pay for his lawyer. So far, he's only received a $1 donation, though the page has received a number of negative comments and several others from people still grieving the loss of Alnahdi.



In the page description, Osburn writes 'many won't bother to read this because they have their mind set on what happened that night.'



Osburn recently appeared in court where a Dunn County judge set his bond at $75,000 cash. After the hearing, his attorney said he understands how this story took a life of its own, but claims his client was acting in self-defense.



"We're not going to litigate this in the media, we're not going to fight this in the newspaper," said attorney Chris Zipko. "We're just prepared to address it accordingly in court."



According to the criminal complaint, Alnahdi died the day after he got into a fight with Osburn last Halloween weekend. Witnesses said they saw Osburn punch Alnahdi in the face twice, but on his crowd-funding page Osburn claims he was approached by Alnahdi and another man and they grabbed him.



He writes 'the altercation was broken up and in the end Alnahdi was on the ground.'



Osburn's lawyer said there are more details about this case that need to come to light. He'll return to court on March 27.

Posted on February 9, 2017:

Menomonie (WQOW) - The Minnesota man accused of killing a UW-Stout student was in Dunn County court on Thursday for a bond hearing.

Prosecutors requested a $1 million cash bond be ordered for Cullen Osburn, who is charged with felony murder and aggravated battery in the death of Hussain Alnahdi, a UW-Stout student, in October 2016.



In court on Thursday, the District Attorney said because Osburn doesn't have ties to Dunn County, and left the area right after the incident, it's likely he would leave again if given the chance.



But Osburn's lawyer, Chris Zipko, insisted that is not the case and said his client was acting in self-defense the night Alnahdi was killed.



"I know from what we figured through investigation so far, from witnesses we've spoken with, along with my client, it is an issue of self-defense," Zipko said.



When asked if the media attention this case has already received would make things difficult for Osburn should it go to trial, Zipko said they're not worried about that because he says there are plenty of details that still need to come to light.



"I think the facts are facts and hopefully things will come out accordingly," he said. "We'll see, I know there's a lot of discovery that I haven't received yet."

Ultimately, the judge ordered Osburn's bond set at $75,000 cash. Osburn is scheduled to return to court on March 27.

Posted on February 8, 2017:

Menomonie (WQOW) -- Cullen Osburn, the man accused of murdering a UW-Stout student, spends Wednesday night in a Dunn County jail cell.



Last week, Osburn waived extradition back to Wisconsin. Dunn County Sheriff Dennis Smith tells News 18 that he was retrieved from a Hennepin County, Minnesota jail Wednesday afternoon.



Osburn is charged with the Halloween weekend death of Hussain Alnahdi. Witnesses told police the two were involved in an argument that ended when Osburn punched Alnahdi twice, causing him to fall. Alnahdi died of a traumatic brain injury the next day.



Osburn is charged with felony murder and battery causing bodily harm. Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf said he is scheduled for a bond hearing Thursday afternoon.



Minnesota (WQOW) -- The man charged with murdering UW-Stout student Hussain Alnahdi will return to Wisconsin to face his crimes, possibly as early as next week.



Cullen Osburn's attorney told News 18 on Friday that his client has waived extradition. It happened Friday in Hennepin County in Minnesota. He is currently being held on $2 million cash bond.



Osburn is charged with the Halloween weekend death of Hussain Alnahdi. Witnesses told police the two were involved in an argument that ended when Osburn punched Alnahdi twice, causing him to fall. Alnahdi died of a traumatic brain injury the next day.



Osburn is charged with felony murder, and battery causing bodily harm.



Dunn County Sheriff Dennis Smith is not sure the exact date and time when Osburn will return to Menomonie, but says it will likely happen early next week.



Minnesota (WQOW) - News 18 has discovered new information on the case of the man charged with murdering UW-Stout student Hussain Alnahdi.

Cullen Osburn is being held in Minnesota. But, Menomonie police said Osburn is refusing to voluntarily be extradited to Wisconsin to face charges. At a Minnesota court hearing on Tuesday, a judge set an extradition hearing for February 3. The judge also ordered that Osburn continue to be held on $2 million cash bond.

Osburn is charged with the Halloween weekend death of Hussain Alnahdi. Witnesses told police the two were involved in an argument that ended when Osburn punched Alnahdi and he fell, possibly hitting his head on a building as he went down. Alnahdi died the next day of a traumatic brain injury.

Osburn is charged with felony murder, and battery causing bodily harm.