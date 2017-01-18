January thaw means more work for some in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - You won't find many people complaining about the current January thaw, but the warm weather means more work for some in Eau Claire.



The mid-winter warm up has people lining up at local car washes. Chris Vall, the general manager at Markquart Lube-N-Wash on Golf Road, said when the sun appears, so do the lines. "When it gets sunny, thawed out people are anxious to get the salt and grime off their cars," Vall said. "It's almost a mad dash to the car washes."



Vall knows not everyone sees the benefit of going through the car wash when there's just more slush and muck waiting for them on the other side. But, Vall believes a clean car is a happy car.



The spike in temperatures is keeping city employees busy as well. Road crews were out patching up potholes first thing on Wednesday morning. Steven Thompson, the street maintenance manager for the City of Eau Claire, said crews were well aware of the pothole problem, thanks to the wet weather earlier in the week.



"We noticed (Tuesday) during our cleanup from the ice storm that we're starting to develop a lot of potholes, which is very common for storms that have that much moisture this time of year," Thompson told News 18. "Water gets underneath the pavement, or in the joints and cracks in the pavement, and then it freezes and expands, creating the pothole or causing the pavement to break."



Thompson predicts potholes will be an issue for drivers over the next few months. He said, right now, the city is focused on fixing major roadways as quickly as possible but wants the public's help identifying other problem areas. "We don't see every section of street, you know, there are almost 400 miles of streets within the City of Eau Claire," Thompson said. "We appreciate the calls. We'll get them on a list and get a crew to them as soon as possible."



And, while you're on the phone, let the Eau Claire Street Maintenance Department know if there are any storm drains nearby that need to be cleared off. That way, you won't end up with a small lake in front of your home. "There's going to be a lot of melting in the next four or five days, so give us a call," Thompson said.



You can report a pothole or blocked storm drain to the Eau Claire Street Maintenance Department at (715) 839-4963. Follow the link for more information they've provided about their street patching process.