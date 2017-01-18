New Information: Organizers gear up for Winter Fest despite ice concerns

Altoona (WQOW) - Warmer winter weather has ice thinning on local lakes, but the third annual Northwest Wisconsin Winter Fest and Games is still on -- after making a few adjustments.

Event organizers said Wednesday they are now on to plan B. According to the DNR, the lake is sitting at about 14 inches, which has forced Winter Fest organizers to make a few changes. Organizers said the main entertainment stage will moved from ice to land, and will be on the beach parking lot. The snowmobile drag races have been canceled, but all other races will still be going on.

Event staff as well as the city of Altoona, Eau Claire County Emergency Management and the DNR are continually checking the ice thickness. Organizers said they have plenty more back up plans no matter what happens.

Both the DNR and event organizers are encouraging all festival attendees to use the off-site parking lots and free shuttles to avoid parking on the lake.

The event runs from January 27 through January 29. Organizers said for those who are uncomfortable parking on the ice, there will be free shuttle services to and from Winter Fest. They added the large tent, where many of the weekend's activities are held, will actually be on Lake Altoona's beach, not out on the ice.

2016's Winter Fest was held at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds because Lake Altoona was dredged to fix the dam. Organizers said attendance dropped that year, but they hoped having it back on the lake will help. New events like ice bowling are being added, and team activities will return, including volleyball, softball and hockey. Snowmobile drag racing will be back, and there will also be a kids play area with free activities.

Brad Windeshausen, the event manager of Winter Fest, said organizers are planning for as many as 10,000 at 2017's event. They have already been plowing parts of the lake and are doing behind the scenes work before building what they call "a city on the lake" but said volunteers are needed.

"We need a lot of hands and a lot of help running the different things with the lake being sloppy," Windeshausen said. "We are asking some excavating companies to come out and help and clear the snow a little bit more than what we may have had to if it wasn't so warm. The community is really chipping in. The City of Altoona is doing a great job, as well as (Eau Claire) county, the parks systems, for our event."

The event benefits non-profits, including United Cerebral Palsy of West Central Wisconsin. More information about becoming a volunteer or signing up a team to participate in Winter Fest events can be found on the event's website.