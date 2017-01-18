UPDATE: Design plans revised for new event complex in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - More than two years after plans for the John H. and Carolyn O. Sonnentag Event and Recreation Complex were announced, there has still be no physical progress made on the grounds, but UW-Eau Claire said it is still actively working on the center behind the scenes.

The complex will be built on Menomonie St., where buildings such as County Materials now stand. UW-Eau Claire said partners in the project have applied for grants to remove buildings and have soil mitigation done, but they still need to let businesses operating there keep working through their current lease.

The university said designs for the complex are fluid. Components include a major event center as well as buildings for recreation, wellness, retail, and student housing. UW-Eau Claire said the project has grown quite a bit since it was first unveiled because of interest from numerous partners, so they are making sure the design is something that they can afford to build and operate. Partners include Blugold Real Estate, Mayo Clinic Health System, the YMCA and possibly Visit Eau Claire.

Mike Rindo, the assistant chancellor for facilities at UW-Eau Claire, said leaders have been planning the project with extra care. "The reason we are saying, 'possibly' and 'could be', is because with the Plaza Hotel closing down, Visit Eau Claire came to the table in a more meaningful way," Rindo said. "We are also looking at being able to make sure that whatever the project turns out to be in its final form, it is meeting the needs of the campus and the community."

Rindo said they still plan to start construction within the next two and a half years. The university said there will need to be a lot of private fundraising but that will not start until fundraising for the Confluence Arts Center is complete.