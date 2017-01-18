Kole Calhoun Signs New Contract With Angels - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Kole Calhoun Signs New Contract With Angels

Posted:
Kole Calhoun (file photo) Kole Calhoun (file photo)

 ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Former Eau Claire Express standout Kole Calhoun and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a $26 million, three-year contract.
   The sides reached agreement last week on a $6.35 million, one-year deal that avoided salary arbitration. As part of the deal announced Wednesday, Calhoun's 2017 pay is lowered to $6 million. He will earn $8.5 million in 2018 and $10.5 million in 2019, and the Angels have a $14 million option for 2020 with a $1 million buyout.
   Calhoun's power slightly dipped and his average slightly rose in another strong season for the steady 29-year-old, who won a Gold Glove in 2015. He hit .271 with 18 homers, 75 RBIs and 91 runs last season, earning $3.4 million as a key component of the Angels' long-term future in an outfield with Mike Trout and newcomer Cameron Maybin.
 

