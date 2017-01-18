'Obituary Burglar' sentenced to jail time

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- The woman charged in the so-called "Obituary Burglaries" was sentenced to jail time on Wednesday.



Maleah Wruck, from Jim Falls, was accused of breaking into homes while residents were attending funerals. Detectives said she broke into the home of former Cadott football coach Jeff Chrusciel while his widow was at his funeral. Wruck was accused of stealing prescription painkillers.



On Wednesday in court, Wruck was ordered to spend two months in jail, with four more months possible if she gets into trouble during her two years of probation. Wruck must also pay restitution and return any valuables to the owners.