Ladysmith man dies after fatal crash in Barron County

Barron County (WQOW) -- A Ladysmith man died Wednesday after his car crashed head-on with a semitrailer in Barron County.



The Barron County Sheriff's Department said the incident happened shortly after 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday. 59-year-old Rich Hendrichs was airlifted to a hospital in St. Paul, where he later died due to his injuries.



The driver of the semitrailer was treated at the scene and released.



Highway 8 was shut down for three hours as law enforcement recreated the scene. The crash remains under investigation.



This is the second fatal crash in Barron County in 2017.