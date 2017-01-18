Ladysmith man dies after fatal crash in Barron County - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Ladysmith man dies after fatal crash in Barron County

Barron County (WQOW) -- A Ladysmith man died Wednesday after his car crashed head-on with a semitrailer in Barron County.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department said the incident happened shortly after 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday. 59-year-old Rich Hendrichs was airlifted to a hospital in St. Paul, where he later died due to his injuries.

The driver of the semitrailer was treated at the scene and released.

Highway 8 was shut down for three hours as law enforcement recreated the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

This is the second fatal crash in Barron County in 2017.

