Ladysmith man dies after fatal crash in Barron County

Courtesy: Rice Lake Chronotype
Barron County (WQOW) -- A Ladysmith man died Wednesday after his car crashed head-on with a semitrailer in Barron County.
The Barron County Sheriff's Department said the incident happened shortly after 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday. 59-year-old Rich Hendrichs was airlifted to a hospital in St. Paul, where he later died due to his injuries.
The driver of the semitrailer was treated at the scene and released.
Highway 8 was shut down for three hours as law enforcement recreated the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
This is the second fatal crash in Barron County in 2017.