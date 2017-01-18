Eau Claire's Wellness Shack moves to a new location

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire's peer-run mental health recovery center has a new home.

The Wellness Shack has moved to a suite at 505 South Dewey Street. News 18 reported in September 2016 when the non-profit learned it would have to leave its former location on Barstow Street by the end of 2016.

A 'Save the Shack' campaign on GoFundMe helped fund a lease and remodeling, as did matching five-year grants that totaled $20,000 from Mayo Clinic Health System and HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.

Now, The Wellness Shack is inviting people to an open house. It will be held on January 26 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. You're invited to tour the new location and learn what services The Wellness Shack provides to those struggling with mental health.