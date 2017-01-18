Inaugural medallions made in Green Bay

Green Bay (WQOW) – A Green Bay company is busy at work ahead of Friday’s Presidential inauguration.

WQOW's Green Bay affiliate WBAY reports Medalcraft Mint is creating the official medallion to commemorate the historic event. Under 1,150 tons of force, Donald Trump’s image is continuously stamped in bronze. It’s a process Medalcraft Mint has perfected since 2001, starting with then-president-elect George W. Bush.

Once the election is over in November, Medalcraft provides the incoming president with different images to choose from for the front and back of the medallion.

In Trump’s case, he had five choices.

After the die-striking, the medallions are taken to a lathe for trimming, then darkened and brushed to give them an antique look before a lacquer is sprayed on for finishing.

Jerry Moran, owner of Medalcraft Mint, expects his company will sell around 20,000 inaugural medallions in the days and weeks to come.

“It’s a great story, made in Green Bay, being part of the inauguration every four years and we’re happy to do it,” says Moran.