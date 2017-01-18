USPS asks homeowners to clear mailboxes and sidewalks

Eau Claire (WQOW)- As Eau Claire is in the midst of a warm streak, Wisconsinites know the snow isn't over yet. Mail carriers said this is the most slippery and unsafe time of the year.

The US Postal Service asks that homeowners with curb side mailboxes keep a 15 foot clearing on both sides of mailboxes in order for trucks to get in and out. Drivers are not allowed to get out of their vehicles, so if they can't reach the box the mail will not be dropped off.

"Postal regulations state that they are not allowed to dismount their vehicles if a mailbox is blocked. If they can't reach it, if you have your little path dug to the mailbox and you can't reach it from the vehicle, they won't be able to get out and walk to the path to the mailbox," said Eau Claire Postmaster Jason Brain.

The postal service said about 45 percent of homes in Eau Claire have mail dropped off by hand. In these cases, keeping sidewalks and walk ways clear of ice if the biggest concern. In 2016 there was over 20 reported injuries from slipping on ice. So far this year there's already been 4. The postmaster said homeowners can be liable for these injuries, because the city required them to be clear of ice.

The city does offer free sand to be picked up at their facility located at 910 Forest Street.