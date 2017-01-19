Demolition begins on parts of the Plaza Hotel, iconic tower still standing

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Before most people were even up Thursday morning, parts of the old Plaza Hotel were coming down. Demolition began to make way for Marshfield Clinic's new hospital and cancer center.



Scott Polenz, the Chief Administrative Officer at Marshfield Clinic, said he's excited to finally start digging into the project that's been months in the making. "It's fantastic. It actually makes it feel real," he told News 18. "The last couple of months it's just been kind of planning, and behind the scenes and working with the planning commission and the city. And now, all of a sudden, to see this happening is kind of fascinating, but makes it real."



But before a new building can go up, the old one must come down, which is hard news for some Eau Claire residents to hear.



"I just hate to see it go," Berni Meixner said. "It was part of Eau Claire for so long, and now they're just tearing it down."



"I love the shape, especially when you drive in," Kathy Reed said. "You know, it's part of the skyline!"



That sentiment is something Polzen said Marshfield Clinic understands and wants to respect.



"[The Plaza] has been here a long time. I'm from Eau Claire, this is kind of an icon in Eau Claire," he said. "But we're focused more on the future and moving forward, and we're excited for the future."



People can take comfort in knowing that most of the materials being pulled from the Plaza will be reused. Marshfield Clinic estimated more than 100 tons of steel, and 4,100 tons of concrete, will be recycled during the project. And they say sustainability is something they hope to continue in their new facility.



"We're getting into that kind of detail now, but we're definitely going to be more of a green facility and environmentally friendly," Polenz said. "I'm very proud. I'm proud of my organization, proud of the work that we've done and how we've approached everything and very, very excited for the future."



The iconic Plaza Tower was left standing Thursday. Marshfield Clinic expects that part of the building to come down within the next few days, as the demolition continues over the next few weeks.



Press Release - As exterior demolition begins on the former Plaza Hotel, Marshfield Clinic is looking to the future for what this renewed corner of Clairemont Avenue will mean for the community through its new cancer center and hospital.

“We’re excited to see our cancer center and hospital plans move forward. The daily progress of the demo and construction is great to see, but the progress we see in working to make care more affordable in our region is ultimately what we’re working towards…that’s what’s exciting to see,” explains Scott Polenz, chief administrative officer for Marshfield Clinic in western Wisconsin.

Excavation has already started on an updated center for Marshfield Clinic’s cancer care program, and plans to relocate to its new site in 2017. Marshfield Clinic is on track to have its new, 213,000 square foot hospital open in 2018.

This demolition not only paves the way for Marshfield Clinic, it might literally be paving the way for the next major road project in our area. “Marshfield Clinic is very cognizant of the importance of being good stewards of our environment, and made reusing and recycling as much of this property as possible a top priority. Virtually everything in this building is being recycled somehow. Our contractor estimates more than 100 tons of steel and 4,100 tons of concrete will be recycled on this project. That concrete will be crushed and used as road bed,” Polenz said.