Deputy killed in North Dakota shootout had just started job

ROLLA, N.D. (AP) -- Authorities said a sheriff's deputy and a suspect are dead after a shootout in northern North Dakota that involved several officers firing weapons.

Rolette County Sheriff Gerald Medrud says 29-year-old Colt Allery had been with the department for three months after previously working for other area law agencies.

The incident began about 6:10 p.m. Wednesday when officers responded to a stolen vehicle call. Deputies pursued the vehicle for about 15 miles before a shootout began at a remote intersection south of Belcourt, a town near the Canadian border that's about 60 miles from Devils Lake.

The suspect, who has not been identified, also was killed. Medrud says three other deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on standard administrative leave. North Dakota's state crime bureau is investigating the case.