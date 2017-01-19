Girl Scouts react to criticism in Friday's march during Trump's inauguration

(CNN) - The girl scouts are under fire following news about 75 members will march in Donald Trump's inauguration parade Friday.

Some current and former Girl Scouts, troop leaders, parents and others took to social media to criticize their participation.

Many said Mr. Trump's comments about women and girls goes against the organization's values.

The Girl Scouts responded on social media, tweeting: "Since 1917, Girl Scouts have engaged in presidential inaugural events to learn about the u-s democratic process and civic engagement."

It also tweeted: "As a non-profit organization Girl Scouts USA is non-political, non-partisan, and will continue to encourage our girls to be civically engaged.