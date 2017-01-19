Eau Claire city crews have inspected more than 200 sidewalks for ice, snow this winter

Eau Claire (WQOW) – If you haven't cleared your sidewalks from snow and ice yet, you may want to do it soon.

Eau Claire crews are reminding you about the city's snow and ice ordinance, which states that sidewalks need to be cleared of snow and ice 24 hours after a snowfall. They said with colder temperatures at night time, the sidewalks can freeze, making it dangerous for people to walk.

News 18 spoke with an Eau Claire streets supervisor, who said the city has inspected more than 200 sidewalks just this winter alone. He said the inspections are usually done when people notify of them of the issue.

In the event that a sidewalk needs to be cleared, the city said it will send out a contractor to remove snow and ice and salt the sidewalks. But, that task can come with a pretty penny. Eau Claire crews said that can cost at least $110.

On top of the labor costs, crews said you can be fined a $213.10 citation for violating the city's ordinance.

The city said it has sand available for free to Eau Claire residents. The sand is available across from the Central Maintenance Facility.

