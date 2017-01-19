Professional hockey team injured in Morton bus rollover

Morton, IL (WEEK) - The Columbus Cottonmouths professional hockey team were involved in a charter bus rollover Thursday afternoon near Morton.

25 News has independently confirmed the team was headed to Peoria to play against the Peoria Rivermen this weekend. The rollover happened around 1:15 p.m. near the I-74/I-155 interchange.

Illinois State Police told 1470 WMBD the extent and number of injuries are unknown. All injured are adults, according to ISP. The Peoria Journal Star reports 24 people are injured.

Pictures from the scene show emergency personnel breaking roof windows and a windshield open to get inside the bus. Drivers should avoid the area.

